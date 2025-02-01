FartStrategy Price (FSTR)
The live price of FartStrategy (FSTR) today is 0.00573735 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FSTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FartStrategy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.28M USD
- FartStrategy price change within the day is -26.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of FartStrategy to USD was $ -0.002035421313962364.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FartStrategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FartStrategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FartStrategy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.002035421313962364
|-26.18%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FartStrategy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.69%
-26.18%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FartStrategy is a lighthearted meme token created in the spirit of Fartcoin. Fartcoin, much like Dogecoin, is a meme cryptocurrency with no central team dedicated to increasing its value. Neither Fartcoin nor Dogecoin is designed or intended to be a security, nor do they carry any expectation of profit. Similarly, FartStrategy—functioning as a decentralized and leveraged holding vault for Fartcoin—is also not designed to generate a profit and should be viewed solely as a source of amusement and entertainment. Additionally, FartStrategy does not create any surplus value above the amount of Fartcoin held in its vault, which is itself based purely on the humorous meme value of Fartcoin. FartStrategy has one stated goal: Accumulate Fartcoin in the Vault. There are three mechanisms to achieve this goal: Permissionless lending pools, convertible bonds, and at-the-money offerings. The FartStrategy documentation explains how each function of the protocol work to accelerate the Fartcoin flywheel. Think MicroStrategy for Fartcoin.
|1 FSTR to AUD
A$0.00917976
|1 FSTR to GBP
￡0.00458988
|1 FSTR to EUR
€0.005507856
|1 FSTR to USD
$0.00573735
|1 FSTR to MYR
RM0.0255312075
|1 FSTR to TRY
₺0.204823395
|1 FSTR to JPY
¥0.89043672
|1 FSTR to RUB
₽0.5655305895
|1 FSTR to INR
₹0.497428245
|1 FSTR to IDR
Rp94.054902984
|1 FSTR to PHP
₱0.335175987
|1 FSTR to EGP
￡E.0.288129717
|1 FSTR to BRL
R$0.033506124
|1 FSTR to CAD
C$0.0083191575
|1 FSTR to BDT
৳0.6993255915
|1 FSTR to NGN
₦8.8675907865
|1 FSTR to UAH
₴0.239132748
|1 FSTR to VES
Bs0.3327663
|1 FSTR to PKR
Rs1.599917421
|1 FSTR to KZT
₸2.971144071
|1 FSTR to THB
฿0.1938650565
|1 FSTR to TWD
NT$0.188988309
|1 FSTR to CHF
Fr0.0052209885
|1 FSTR to HKD
HK$0.0446939565
|1 FSTR to MAD
.د.م0.0575456205