Capybara Token Price (CAPY)
The live price of Capybara Token (CAPY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CAPY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Capybara Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.98K USD
- Capybara Token price change within the day is -4.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CAPY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CAPY price information.
During today, the price change of Capybara Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Capybara Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Capybara Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Capybara Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.81%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-32.87%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-35.56%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Capybara Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.85%
-4.81%
-7.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Capybara1995 was established by a select members of what remained of the $SENDOR Telegram community after the developers rugged the project. We wanted to make every victim whole. So we airdropped a gift to those that stayed until the end. $CAPY is network spirituality. CAPY is a digital wellness platform that is based on value and a paradigm shift. It aims to be the alternative economy and represents techno-optimism. $CAPY is based on value. $CAPY represents a paradigm shift. $CAPY aims to be the alternative economy. $CAPY is a representation of techno-optimism. $CAPY can be found on Twitter, Telegram, and Etherscan. $CAPY is a platform for permanent innovation and currently has a temporary microsite. Welcome to the Spiritual Economy.
