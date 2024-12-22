Bitcoin Gold Price (BTG)
The live price of Bitcoin Gold (BTG) today is 17.07 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 298.84M USD. BTG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bitcoin Gold Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 23.07M USD
- Bitcoin Gold price change within the day is -1.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 17.51M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BTG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BTG price information.
During today, the price change of Bitcoin Gold to USD was $ -0.28395626548882.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitcoin Gold to USD was $ -8.1819053430.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitcoin Gold to USD was $ -4.2249939930.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitcoin Gold to USD was $ -6.154760369182828.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.28395626548882
|-1.63%
|30 Days
|$ -8.1819053430
|-47.93%
|60 Days
|$ -4.2249939930
|-24.75%
|90 Days
|$ -6.154760369182828
|-26.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitcoin Gold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.12%
-1.63%
-22.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bitcoin Gold hopes to change the paradigm around mining on the Bitcoin blockchain. According to the founders, the Bitcoin blockchain has become too centralized. Large companies with huge banks of mining computers now mine the vast majority of Bitcoin. For the founders of Bitcoin Gold, having large companies control the Bitcoin network defeats the purpose of a decentralized ledger and peer-to-peer currencies. In response, they’ve initialized the Bitcoin Gold project. It’s an alternate fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that implements changes that make mining more equitable. The goal of Bitcoin Gold is to create a network where anyone can become a miner with only basic hardware. As a result, Bitcoin Gold mining would be spread among many miners, instead of a few large companies.There have several features such as decentralization. Bitcoin Gold decentralizes mining by adopting a PoW algorithm, Equihash-BTG, which cannot be run on the specialty equipment used for Bitcoin mining (ASIC miners.) This gives ordinary users a fair opportunity to mine with common GPUs. Besides, there have fair distribution. Hard forking Bitcoin’s blockchain fairly and efficiently distributes 16.5 million BTG immediately to people all over the world who have interest in cryptos. Other methods, such as creating coins with a new genesis block, concentrate ownership within a small group. There also have a replay protection. To ensure the safety of the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Gold has implemented full replay protection and unique wallet addresses, essential features that protect users and their coins from several kinds of accidents and malicious threats. Most new mineable cryptocurrencies involve ASIC-resistant hashing algorithms, and it’s becoming something of an industry standard to promote decentralization. In that respect, Bitcoin Gold holds a lot to be excited about. At its core, it’s about transitioning the Bitcoin network to more decentralized mining. However, as we saw above, there’s not much evidence that the current Bitcoin mining system is broken. There have been some small complaints, and it’s not ideal that the network is so centralized. Nevertheless, miners on Bitcoin have a lot to lose if they wield their power too aggressively. There are also new entrants to the Bitcoin mining community that are decentralizing control from a few key ASIC farms. The general consensus from Bitcoin experts is there’s not enough new in Bitcoin Gold to warrant an independent investment. While it certainly doesn’t hurt to hold onto your free BTG that you receive as a result of the fork (if you owned Bitcoin before Oct 24), wait until the dust settles before deciding whether to buy more."
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BTG to AUD
A$27.1413
|1 BTG to GBP
￡13.4853
|1 BTG to EUR
€16.2165
|1 BTG to USD
$17.07
|1 BTG to MYR
RM76.815
|1 BTG to TRY
₺600.6933
|1 BTG to JPY
¥2,670.4308
|1 BTG to RUB
₽1,757.1858
|1 BTG to INR
₹1,449.9258
|1 BTG to IDR
Rp275,322.5421
|1 BTG to PHP
₱1,004.2281
|1 BTG to EGP
￡E.868.5216
|1 BTG to BRL
R$103.7856
|1 BTG to CAD
C$24.4101
|1 BTG to BDT
৳2,031.5007
|1 BTG to NGN
₦26,383.2213
|1 BTG to UAH
₴713.0139
|1 BTG to VES
Bs870.57
|1 BTG to PKR
Rs4,732.3161
|1 BTG to KZT
₸8,927.7807
|1 BTG to THB
฿582.2577
|1 BTG to TWD
NT$556.9941
|1 BTG to CHF
Fr15.1923
|1 BTG to HKD
HK$132.6339
|1 BTG to MAD
.د.م171.0414