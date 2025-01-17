Bedrock BTC Price (BRBTC)
The live price of Bedrock BTC (BRBTC) today is 92,678 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.88M USD. BRBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bedrock BTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.72 USD
- Bedrock BTC price change within the day is +0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 182.17 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BRBTC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BRBTC price information.
During today, the price change of Bedrock BTC to USD was $ +51.29.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bedrock BTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bedrock BTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bedrock BTC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +51.29
|+0.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bedrock BTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.06%
+2.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
brBTC is Bedrock's innovative BTC yield product, designed to maximize returns by leveraging multiple restaking protocols. Launching natively on both Ethereum and BNB, brBTC is a Liquid Restaking Token (LRT) that combines the power of diverse BTC derivative assets with Bedrock's advanced restaking strategies. With brBTC, users can deposit a variety of BTC derivatives to generate yield from a curated selection of restaking protocols. This product provides a seamless, efficient, and secure way to earn rewards from BTC assets across two major blockchain ecosystems.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BRBTC to AUD
A$148,284.8
|1 BRBTC to GBP
￡75,069.18
|1 BRBTC to EUR
€89,897.66
|1 BRBTC to USD
$92,678
|1 BRBTC to MYR
RM416,124.22
|1 BRBTC to TRY
₺3,282,654.76
|1 BRBTC to JPY
¥14,377,138.14
|1 BRBTC to RUB
₽9,603,294.36
|1 BRBTC to INR
₹8,026,841.58
|1 BRBTC to IDR
Rp1,519,311,232.32
|1 BRBTC to PHP
₱5,430,004.02
|1 BRBTC to EGP
￡E.4,670,044.42
|1 BRBTC to BRL
R$559,775.12
|1 BRBTC to CAD
C$132,529.54
|1 BRBTC to BDT
৳11,267,791.24
|1 BRBTC to NGN
₦144,583,240.68
|1 BRBTC to UAH
₴3,909,158.04
|1 BRBTC to VES
Bs5,004,612
|1 BRBTC to PKR
Rs25,836,772.84
|1 BRBTC to KZT
₸49,165,679
|1 BRBTC to THB
฿3,201,098.12
|1 BRBTC to TWD
NT$3,050,959.76
|1 BRBTC to CHF
Fr84,336.98
|1 BRBTC to HKD
HK$721,034.84
|1 BRBTC to MAD
.د.م933,267.46