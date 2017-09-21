Tokenomics de Chainlink (LINK)
Informação sobre Chainlink (LINK)
Chainlink is a blockchain-based middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. The Chainlink token is also used as a collateral for node operators, which prevents bad actors.
Tokenomics e análise de preços de Chainlink (LINK)
Explore os principais dados de tokenomics e preço de Chainlink (LINK), incluindo capitalização de mercado, detalhes de fornecimento, FDV e histórico de preços. Entenda o valor atual do token e sua posição no mercado de forma rápida.
Estrutura de token aprofundada de Chainlink (LINK)
Aprofunde-se em como os tokens LINK são emitidos, alocados e desbloqueados. Esta seção destaca os principais aspectos da estrutura econômica do token: utilidade, incentivos e cronograma de vesting.
Chainlink’s LINK token underpins the entire decentralized oracle network, powering incentives, payments, and the economic security model. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking dynamics, as well as recent supply data.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Genesis: LINK was launched as an ERC-677 token (compatible with ERC-20) on Ethereum on September 16, 2017. ERC-677 expands ERC-20, allowing token transfers to trigger logic on the receiving contract.
- Maximum Supply: 1,000,000,000 LINK tokens were minted at genesis. There is no ongoing inflation or routine issuance; all LINK tokens in circulation today originate from the initial supply.
Allocation Mechanism
The original strategic allocation of the 1B LINK tokens (based on disclosures and third-party sources like CoinGecko):
|Allocation Category
|Amount (LINK)
|% of Total
|Vesting/Lockup
|Public Sale
|350,000,000
|35%
|Released at token sale (Sep 2017)
|Node Operators & Ecosystem
|350,000,000
|35%
|Cliff ended Q4 2019, now largely unlocked
|Company/Team/Reserve
|300,000,000
|30%
|Vesting status unclear, some still locked
|Total
|1,000,000,000
|100%
- Public Sale: Raised $32M in Sep 2017.
- Node/Ecosystem Allocation: Controlled by Chainlink Labs, intended to bootstrap and reward ecosystem participants, notably node operators.
- Company/Team/Reserve: Held by Chainlink Labs and used for ongoing development, team incentives, and strategic initiatives. Detailed vesting schedules have not been publicly disclosed.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
LINK is fundamental to the operation of the Chainlink network across several dimensions:
- Medium of Exchange: Required as the payment token for oracle services, node operators, and Chainlink Functions (cross-chain interactions, data retrieval, etc.).
- Staking: Users and node operators can stake LINK to participate in the network, earn rewards, and secure oracle services.
- Node Subsidies: Chainlink Labs periodically distributes LINK to incentivize and bootstrap new node operators, especially for critical services like price feeds and CCIP transfers.
- Reward Distribution: Chainlink node operators receive LINK as compensation for providing reliable data feeds and performing network jobs.
Example: Demand from Functions
A report modeled LINK demand based on service usage:
|Yearly Requests
|Cost per 1M Requests ($)
|Annual LINK Demand ($)
|10 Billion
|$0.20
|$2,000
|10 Billion
|$0.30
|$3,000
|100 Billion
|$0.20
|$20,000
|100 Billion
|$0.30
|$30,000
|1 Trillion
|$0.20
|$200,000
|1 Trillion
|$0.30
|$300,000
Demand directly scales with protocol usage, incentivizing LINK holding and staking by network participants.
Locking & Unlocking Mechanisms
- Node Operator & Ecosystem Allocation: Subject to an initial cliff that ended in Q4 2019. Most of this allocation is now unlocked and distributed or circulating.
- Company/Team Allocations: Some tokens remain non-circulating and are presumably subject to internal vesting or lockup, but detailed schedules are undisclosed.
As of May 22, 2024, about 482.92M LINK (~48.3% of max supply) are still non-circulating, held mostly by Chainlink Labs-controlled addresses.
Recent Circulating Supply Trend
Recent data shows the LINK circulating supply has remained flat at 657.1 million over the last week (May 29–June 4, 2025), suggesting minimal new unlocking events in this period.
Key Takeaways
- Fixed Max Supply: No inflation, all LINK comes from the 2017 genesis mint.
- Strong Node Incentives: Both direct (rewards) and indirect (staking yield, security).
- Substantial Team/Reserve Holdings: Nearly half the supply remains in non-circulating, team-controlled wallets, affecting circulating supply and market dynamics.
- Unlocking Cadence: Largest “unlock” was the cliff end for ecosystem allocation in Q4 2019. Since then, unlocks are sporadic and mostly undisclosed.
Table: LINK Allocation & Status
|Category
|Initial Allocation
|Current Status (as of May 2024)
|Public Sale
|350M (35%)
|Fully circulating
|Node Operators/Ecosystem
|350M (35%)
|Largely unlocked, distributed for incentives
|Company/Team/Reserve
|300M (30%)
|Partially locked, some still non-circulating
|Total
|1,000M (100%)
|Circulating: ~517-657M, Non-circ: ~482M
Limitations and Open Questions
- Chainlink Labs has not provided detailed, up-to-date vesting schedules for all non-circulating tokens. The exact timing and criteria for further unlocks remain opaque.
- No inflationary supply, but circulating supply can periodically increase as non-circulating tokens are moved.
Summary
Chainlink’s LINK token economic design relies on a fixed supply, robust staking and node participation incentives, and a mix of public sale, ecosystem, and team allocations. Ecosystem and team reserves provide flexibility for future incentives and growth, though the opacity around unlock schedules is a notable transparency limitation. With no routine new issuance, usage growth and ecosystem incentives are tightly coupled, maintaining scarcity while aligning incentives for security and adoption.
Tokenomics de Chainlink (LINK): principais métricas explicadas e casos de uso
Compreender a tokenomics de Chainlink (LINK) é essencial para analisar seu valor de longo prazo, sustentabilidade e potencial.
Principais métricas e como são calculadas:
Fornecimento total:
A quantidade máxima de tokens LINK que foram ou que poderão ser criados.
Fornecimento circulante:
A quantidade de tokens atualmente disponível no mercado e em circulação pública.
Fornecimento máx.:
O limite máximo (hard cap) de quantos tokens LINK podem existir no total.
FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):
Calculado como preço atual × fornecimento máximo, fornecendo uma projeção da capitalização total de mercado caso todos os tokens estejam em circulação.
Taxa de inflação:
Reflete a velocidade com que novos tokens são introduzidos, impactando a escassez e a movimentação de preço no longo prazo.
Por que essas métricas são importantes para os traders?
Alto fornecimento circulante = maior liquidez.
Fornecimento máx. limitado + baixa inflação = potencial de valorização de preço no longo prazo.
Distribuição de tokens transparente = maior confiança no projeto e menor risco de controle centralizado.
FDV elevado com capitalização de mercado atual baixa = possível sinal de sobrevalorização.
Agora que você compreende a tokenomics do LINK, explore o preço em tempo real do token LINK!
Como comprar LINK
Interessado em adicionar Chainlink (LINK) ao seu portfólio? A MEXC oferece diversos métodos para comprar LINK, incluindo cartão de crédito, transferências bancárias e negociação peer-to-peer (P2P). Seja você iniciante ou experiente, a MEXC torna a compra de criptomoedas fácil e segura.
Histórico de preços de Chainlink (LINK)
Analisar o histórico de preços de LINK ajuda os usuários a entender os movimentos passados do mercado, os principais níveis de suporte e resistência, e os padrões de volatilidade. Seja acompanhando máximas históricas ou identificando tendências, os dados históricos são uma parte essencial da previsão de preços e da análise técnica.
Previsão de preço de LINK
Quer saber para onde o LINK pode estar indo? Nossa página de previsão de preço do LINK combina sentimento de mercado, tendências históricas e indicadores técnicos para oferecer uma visão futura.
Por que deve escolher a MEXC?
A MEXC é uma das principais exchanges de criptomoedas do mundo, confiada por milhões de usuários globalmente. Seja você iniciante ou profissional, a MEXC é o jeito mais fácil de acessar o universo cripto.
Aviso legal
Os dados de tokenomics nesta página são provenientes de fontes terceiras. A MEXC não garante sua precisão. Por favor, realize uma pesquisa completa antes de investir.
Compre Chainlink (LINK)
Montante
1 LINK = 15.5 USD