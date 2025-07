LINK

Chainlink is a blockchain-based middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. The Chainlink token is also used as a collateral for node operators, which prevents bad actors.

Nome da criptoLINK

ClassificaçãoNo.12

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share0.0031%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)26.75%

Fornecimento circulante657,099,970.4527867

Fornecimento máximo0

Fornecimento total1,000,000,000

Taxa circulante%

Data de emissão2017-09-21 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez0.0914 USDT

Máximo histórico52.87608912,2021-05-10

Menor preço0.1262969970703125,2017-09-23

Blockchain públicaETH

