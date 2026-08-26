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The live zkCLOB price today is 0.00307181 USD.Z market cap is 139,379 USD. Track real-time Z to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live zkCLOB price today is 0.00307181 USD.Z market cap is 139,379 USD. Track real-time Z to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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zkCLOB Price (Z)

Unlisted

1 Z to USD Live Price:

$0.00307181
$0.00307181$0.00307181
-0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
zkCLOB (Z) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:25:34 (UTC+8)

zkCLOB Price Today

The live zkCLOB (Z) price today is $ 0.00307181, with a 3.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current Z to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00307181 per Z.

zkCLOB currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 139,379, with a circulating supply of 45.37M Z. During the last 24 hours, Z traded between $ 0.00306727 (low) and $ 0.00318482 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.078908, while the all-time low was $ 0.00190867.

In short-term performance, Z moved -0.54% in the last hour and +38.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.99K.

zkCLOB (Z) Market Information

$ 139.38K
$ 139.38K$ 139.38K

$ 1.99K
$ 1.99K$ 1.99K

$ 235.36K
$ 235.36K$ 235.36K

45.37M
45.37M 45.37M

76,618,059.44962475
76,618,059.44962475 76,618,059.44962475

The current Market Cap of zkCLOB is $ 139.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.99K. The circulating supply of Z is 45.37M, with a total supply of 76618059.44962475. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 235.36K.

zkCLOB Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00306727
$ 0.00306727$ 0.00306727
24H Low
$ 0.00318482
$ 0.00318482$ 0.00318482
24H High

$ 0.00306727
$ 0.00306727$ 0.00306727

$ 0.00318482
$ 0.00318482$ 0.00318482

$ 0.078908
$ 0.078908$ 0.078908

$ 0.00190867
$ 0.00190867$ 0.00190867

-0.54%

-3.36%

+38.41%

+38.41%

Price Prediction for zkCLOB

zkCLOB (Z) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of Z in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
zkCLOB (Z) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of zkCLOB could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price zkCLOB will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for Z price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking zkCLOB Price Prediction.

What is zkCLOB (Z)

zkCLOB is a fully private, non-custodial on-chain order book exchange built with zero-knowledge proofs. It brings centralized exchange-grade performance to decentralized markets while protecting user privacy and intent.

zkCLOB supports spot trading, instant token swaps, and crypto/fiat P2P, all without KYC.

The $Z token powers the zkCLOB ecosystem through revenue sharing, governance, and exclusive platform perks.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About zkCLOB

What is today's price of zkCLOB (Z)?

The live price is $0.00307181, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -3.36%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of Z are in circulation?

The circulating supply of Z is 45373538.901679546, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own zkCLOB?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of Z across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of zkCLOB today?

The market capitalization stands at $139379, positioning zkCLOB at rank #4993 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is Z being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded $-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of zkCLOB?

The recent price movement of -3.36% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Smart Contract Platform,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Zero Knowledge (ZK), and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About zkCLOB

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:25:34 (UTC+8)

zkCLOB (Z) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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