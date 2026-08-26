zkCLOB Price Today

The live zkCLOB (Z) price today is $ 0.00307181, with a 3.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current Z to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00307181 per Z.

zkCLOB currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 139,379, with a circulating supply of 45.37M Z. During the last 24 hours, Z traded between $ 0.00306727 (low) and $ 0.00318482 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.078908, while the all-time low was $ 0.00190867.

In short-term performance, Z moved -0.54% in the last hour and +38.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.99K.

zkCLOB (Z) Market Information

Market Cap $ 139.38K$ 139.38K $ 139.38K Volume (24H) $ 1.99K$ 1.99K $ 1.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 235.36K$ 235.36K $ 235.36K Circulation Supply 45.37M 45.37M 45.37M Total Supply 76,618,059.44962475 76,618,059.44962475 76,618,059.44962475

The current Market Cap of zkCLOB is $ 139.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.99K. The circulating supply of Z is 45.37M, with a total supply of 76618059.44962475. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 235.36K.