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The live YieldFi yBTC price today is 79,553 USD.YBTC market cap is 1,252,862 USD. Track real-time YBTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live YieldFi yBTC price today is 79,553 USD.YBTC market cap is 1,252,862 USD. Track real-time YBTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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YieldFi yBTC Price (YBTC)

Unlisted

1 YBTC to USD Live Price:

$79,553
$79,553$79,553
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
YieldFi yBTC (YBTC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:20:57 (UTC+8)

YieldFi yBTC Price Today

The live YieldFi yBTC (YBTC) price today is $ 79,553, with a 1.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current YBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 79,553 per YBTC.

YieldFi yBTC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,252,862, with a circulating supply of 15.75 YBTC. During the last 24 hours, YBTC traded between $ 78,784 (low) and $ 80,460 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 98,324, while the all-time low was $ 61,198.

In short-term performance, YBTC moved -0.32% in the last hour and +22.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

YieldFi yBTC (YBTC) Market Information

$ 1.25M
$ 1.25M$ 1.25M

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 1.25M
$ 1.25M$ 1.25M

15.75
15.75 15.75

15.74871200940631
15.74871200940631 15.74871200940631

The current Market Cap of YieldFi yBTC is $ 1.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of YBTC is 15.75, with a total supply of 15.74871200940631. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.25M.

YieldFi yBTC Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 78,784
$ 78,784$ 78,784
24H Low
$ 80,460
$ 80,460$ 80,460
24H High

$ 78,784
$ 78,784$ 78,784

$ 80,460
$ 80,460$ 80,460

$ 98,324
$ 98,324$ 98,324

$ 61,198
$ 61,198$ 61,198

-0.32%

-1.51%

+22.16%

+22.16%

Price Prediction for YieldFi yBTC

YieldFi yBTC (YBTC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of YBTC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
YieldFi yBTC (YBTC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of YieldFi yBTC could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price YieldFi yBTC will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for YBTC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking YieldFi yBTC Price Prediction.

What is YieldFi yBTC (YBTC)

YieldFi is a permissionless on-chain asset management platform offering Liquid Yield Bearing Tokens (LBTs) across assets. yBTC is a vault-backed Bitcoin yield token that abstracts complex DeFi strategies into a simple, composable token. By depositing wrapped BTC, users gain exposure to yield opportunities sourced from tier-1 BTC-Fi protocols. yBTC is fully backed, transparent, and redeemable, enabling BTC holders to earn sustainable real yield while retaining liquidity.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About YieldFi yBTC

What is YieldFi yBTC trading right now?

Current price: $79553, with a price movement of -1.51% over the last 24 hours.

Is YBTC attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Tokens peers.

How liquid is the YieldFi yBTC market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about YBTC?

With 15.74871200940631 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does YieldFi yBTC compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of $98324 and ATL of $61198 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is YieldFi yBTC being traded today?

It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate YieldFi yBTC's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About YieldFi yBTC

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:20:57 (UTC+8)

YieldFi yBTC (YBTC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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