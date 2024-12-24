Wrapped QUIL Price (QUIL)
The live price of Wrapped QUIL (QUIL) today is 0.09069 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 76.53M USD. QUIL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped QUIL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.25M USD
- Wrapped QUIL price change within the day is -0.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 846.56M USD
During today, the price change of Wrapped QUIL to USD was $ -0.00056549978615367.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped QUIL to USD was $ +0.0023849202.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped QUIL to USD was $ -0.0498761898.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped QUIL to USD was $ -0.3272207879657081.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00056549978615367
|-0.61%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0023849202
|+2.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0498761898
|-54.99%
|90 Days
|$ -0.3272207879657081
|-78.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped QUIL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.04%
-0.61%
-6.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Quilibrium, the decentralized MPC platform as a service — This is NOT an official account. It is maintained by the ℚ-community. What is Quilibrium? Quilibrium is a decentralized internet layer protocol, providing the creature comforts of Cloud without sacrificing privacy or scalability. With familiar API-compatible SDKs, switching to NoCloud may be easier than you think. A New decentralized network model which leverages techniques that differ from common block chain constructions. Directly, it does not build consensus around a block chain, but indirectly, a block chain or any other data structure may be maintained within the shards of the hypergraph. Quilibrium’s network design utilizes cryptographic approaches to provide unforgeably valid transitions of state, such that adverse conditions are structurally impossible, and malicious behaviors are implicitly punishable by removal and reveal.
