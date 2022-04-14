Wrapped QUIL (QUIL) Tokenomics

Wrapped QUIL (QUIL) Information

Quilibrium, the decentralized MPC platform as a service — This is NOT an official account. It is maintained by the ℚ-community.

What is Quilibrium? Quilibrium is a decentralized internet layer protocol, providing the creature comforts of Cloud without sacrificing privacy or scalability. With familiar API-compatible SDKs, switching to NoCloud may be easier than you think.

A New decentralized network model which leverages techniques that differ from common block chain constructions. Directly, it does not build consensus around a block chain, but indirectly, a block chain or any other data structure may be maintained within the shards of the hypergraph.

Quilibrium’s network design utilizes cryptographic approaches to provide unforgeably valid transitions of state, such that adverse conditions are structurally impossible, and malicious behaviors are implicitly punishable by removal and reveal.

Official Website:
https://quilibrium.com/
Whitepaper:
https://quilibrium.com/quilibrium.pdf

Wrapped QUIL (QUIL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped QUIL (QUIL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 33.37M
Total Supply:
$ 902.29M
Circulating Supply:
$ 902.29M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 33.37M
All-Time High:
$ 0.451419
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01713112
Current Price:
$ 0.03706395
Wrapped QUIL (QUIL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped QUIL (QUIL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of QUIL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many QUIL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

