Wolfenstein Price Today

The live Wolfenstein (WOLF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOLF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WOLF.

Wolfenstein currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,717.67, with a circulating supply of 1.00B WOLF. During the last 24 hours, WOLF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WOLF moved -- in the last hour and +32.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wolfenstein (WOLF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.72K$ 13.72K $ 13.72K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.72K$ 13.72K $ 13.72K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wolfenstein is $ 13.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WOLF is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.72K.