Wink Cat Price Today

The live Wink Cat (WINKCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 29.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current WINKCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WINKCAT.

Wink Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,462, with a circulating supply of 1.00B WINKCAT. During the last 24 hours, WINKCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WINKCAT moved -5.88% in the last hour and +98.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wink Cat (WINKCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.46K$ 22.46K $ 22.46K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.46K$ 22.46K $ 22.46K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wink Cat is $ 22.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WINKCAT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.46K.