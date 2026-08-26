Vertex Privacy Price Today

The live Vertex Privacy (VERTEX) price today is $ 0, with a 1.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current VERTEX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VERTEX.

Vertex Privacy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,435.84, with a circulating supply of 911.78M VERTEX. During the last 24 hours, VERTEX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VERTEX moved +0.28% in the last hour and +20.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Vertex Privacy (VERTEX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.44K$ 17.44K $ 17.44K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.44K$ 17.44K $ 17.44K Circulation Supply 911.78M 911.78M 911.78M Total Supply 911,783,286.0083201 911,783,286.0083201 911,783,286.0083201

The current Market Cap of Vertex Privacy is $ 17.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VERTEX is 911.78M, with a total supply of 911783286.0083201. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.44K.