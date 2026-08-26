Universal Basic Compute Price Today

The live Universal Basic Compute (UBC) price today is $ 0, with a 4.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current UBC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UBC.

Universal Basic Compute currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 51,195, with a circulating supply of 999.78M UBC. During the last 24 hours, UBC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.096666, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UBC moved -0.12% in the last hour and +25.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Universal Basic Compute (UBC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 51.20K$ 51.20K $ 51.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 51.20K$ 51.20K $ 51.20K Circulation Supply 999.78M 999.78M 999.78M Total Supply 999,776,236.388437 999,776,236.388437 999,776,236.388437

The current Market Cap of Universal Basic Compute is $ 51.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UBC is 999.78M, with a total supply of 999776236.388437. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.20K.