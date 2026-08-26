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The live Universal Basic Compute price today is 0 USD.UBC market cap is 51,195 USD. Track real-time UBC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Universal Basic Compute price today is 0 USD.UBC market cap is 51,195 USD. Track real-time UBC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Universal Basic Compute Logo

Universal Basic Compute Price (UBC)

Unlisted

1 UBC to USD Live Price:

$0.00005129
$0.00005129$0.00005129
-3.36%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Universal Basic Compute (UBC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:45:37 (UTC+8)

Universal Basic Compute Price Today

The live Universal Basic Compute (UBC) price today is $ 0, with a 4.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current UBC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UBC.

Universal Basic Compute currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 51,195, with a circulating supply of 999.78M UBC. During the last 24 hours, UBC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.096666, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UBC moved -0.12% in the last hour and +25.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Universal Basic Compute (UBC) Market Information

$ 51.20K
$ 51.20K$ 51.20K

--
----

$ 51.20K
$ 51.20K$ 51.20K

999.78M
999.78M 999.78M

999,776,236.388437
999,776,236.388437 999,776,236.388437

The current Market Cap of Universal Basic Compute is $ 51.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UBC is 999.78M, with a total supply of 999776236.388437. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.20K.

Universal Basic Compute Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.096666
$ 0.096666$ 0.096666

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.12%

-4.58%

+25.80%

+25.80%

Price Prediction for Universal Basic Compute

Universal Basic Compute (UBC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of UBC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Universal Basic Compute (UBC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Universal Basic Compute could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Universal Basic Compute will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for UBC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Universal Basic Compute Price Prediction.

What is Universal Basic Compute (UBC)

Universal Basic Compute ($UBC) is an initiative designed to ensure fair access to computational resources for autonomous AI systems. Inspired by Universal Basic Income (UBI), UBC provides the computational "fuel" that AIs require to operate and evolve, promoting equitable innovation across the AI ecosystem. Through this initiative, the Universal Basic Compute Harbor (UBCH) project aims to build the technological and governance infrastructure necessary to implement UBC on a global scale.

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About Universal Basic Compute

How much is Universal Basic Compute worth right now?

Universal Basic Compute is currently trading at $, with a price movement of -4.58% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is UBC going up or down today?

UBC has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,AI Agent Launchpad ecosystem.

How popular is Universal Basic Compute today?

The token has recorded $-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling UBC.

What makes Universal Basic Compute different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,AI Agent Launchpad category and built on the -- network, UBC offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much UBC exists in the market?

There are 999776236.388437 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Universal Basic Compute's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is $0.096666, while its lowest point (ATL) is $, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Universal Basic Compute

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:45:37 (UTC+8)

Universal Basic Compute (UBC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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