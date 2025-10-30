Unit Plasma (UXPL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.336806 24H High $ 0.374003 All Time High $ 1.57 Lowest Price $ 0.336806 Price Change (1H) -0.80% Price Change (1D) -4.34% Price Change (7D) -1.97%

Unit Plasma (UXPL) real-time price is $0.348964. Over the past 24 hours, UXPL traded between a low of $ 0.336806 and a high of $ 0.374003, showing active market volatility. UXPL's all-time high price is $ 1.57, while its all-time low price is $ 0.336806.

In terms of short-term performance, UXPL has changed by -0.80% over the past hour, -4.34% over 24 hours, and -1.97% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Unit Plasma (UXPL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 125.60M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.49B Circulation Supply 360.06M Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Unit Plasma is $ 125.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UXPL is 360.06M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.49B.