TON xStock Price Today

The live TON xStock (TONXX) price today is $ 3.09, with a 5.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current TONXX to USD conversion rate is $ 3.09 per TONXX.

TON xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 538,402, with a circulating supply of 174.21K TONXX. During the last 24 hours, TONXX traded between $ 2.94 (low) and $ 3.14 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.89, while the all-time low was $ 1.5.

In short-term performance, TONXX moved -- in the last hour and +18.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 554.42.

TON xStock (TONXX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 538.40K$ 538.40K $ 538.40K Volume (24H) $ 554.42$ 554.42 $ 554.42 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 107.09M$ 107.09M $ 107.09M Circulation Supply 174.21K 174.21K 174.21K Total Supply 34,653,368.47349533 34,653,368.47349533 34,653,368.47349533

The current Market Cap of TON xStock is $ 538.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 554.42. The circulating supply of TONXX is 174.21K, with a total supply of 34653368.47349533. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 107.09M.