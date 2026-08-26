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The live The Original Doge price today is 0.00211474 USD.OGDOGE market cap is 1,847,979 USD. Track real-time OGDOGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live The Original Doge price today is 0.00211474 USD.OGDOGE market cap is 1,847,979 USD. Track real-time OGDOGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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The Original Doge Logo

The Original Doge Price (OGDOGE)

Unlisted

1 OGDOGE to USD Live Price:

$0.00218667
$0.00218667$0.00218667
+0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
The Original Doge (OGDOGE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:28:04 (UTC+8)

The Original Doge Price Today

The live The Original Doge (OGDOGE) price today is $ 0.00211474, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current OGDOGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00211474 per OGDOGE.

The Original Doge currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,847,979, with a circulating supply of 873.86M OGDOGE. During the last 24 hours, OGDOGE traded between $ 0.00193375 (low) and $ 0.0023736 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01631808, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OGDOGE moved +0.05% in the last hour and -1.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 98.14K.

The Original Doge (OGDOGE) Market Information

$ 1.85M
$ 1.85M$ 1.85M

$ 98.14K
$ 98.14K$ 98.14K

$ 1.95M
$ 1.95M$ 1.95M

873.86M
873.86M 873.86M

923,855,425.214268
923,855,425.214268 923,855,425.214268

The current Market Cap of The Original Doge is $ 1.85M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 98.14K. The circulating supply of OGDOGE is 873.86M, with a total supply of 923855425.214268. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.95M.

The Original Doge Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00193375
$ 0.00193375$ 0.00193375
24H Low
$ 0.0023736
$ 0.0023736$ 0.0023736
24H High

$ 0.00193375
$ 0.00193375$ 0.00193375

$ 0.0023736
$ 0.0023736$ 0.0023736

$ 0.01631808
$ 0.01631808$ 0.01631808

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.05%

+0.10%

-1.38%

-1.38%

Price Prediction for The Original Doge

The Original Doge (OGDOGE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OGDOGE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
The Original Doge (OGDOGE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of The Original Doge could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price The Original Doge will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for OGDOGE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking The Original Doge Price Prediction.

What is The Original Doge (OGDOGE)

In 2010, John Monarch posted some dog photos (the original Shiba Inu doge, and a Corgi getitng a bath) on Reddit captioned 'LMBO LOOK @ THIS FUKKEN DOGE' that spawned almost 2 decades of memes, and helped create the memecoin revolution.

16 years later, his notifications exploded as someone had launched a coin honoring it pointing the fees at him. The Original Doge (OGDOGE) honors the original Doge meme, with the creator of the meme involved - and happily donating to charity and supporting the community.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

The Original Doge (OGDOGE) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Dog-ThemedMemeSolana Ecosystem

About The Original Doge

What is the current price of The Original Doge?

Trading at $0.00211474, The Original Doge has shown a price movement of 0.09% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact OGDOGE's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 873855425.214268 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of The Original Doge?

Its market capitalization is $1847979, ranking #2319 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

OGDOGE recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between $0.00193375 and $0.0023736, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does The Original Doge fit within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme category?

As a Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme token, OGDOGE competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Original Doge

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:28:04 (UTC+8)

The Original Doge (OGDOGE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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