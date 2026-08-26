The Original Doge Price Today

The live The Original Doge (OGDOGE) price today is $ 0.00211474, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current OGDOGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00211474 per OGDOGE.

The Original Doge currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,847,979, with a circulating supply of 873.86M OGDOGE. During the last 24 hours, OGDOGE traded between $ 0.00193375 (low) and $ 0.0023736 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01631808, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OGDOGE moved +0.05% in the last hour and -1.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 98.14K.

The Original Doge (OGDOGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.85M$ 1.85M $ 1.85M Volume (24H) $ 98.14K$ 98.14K $ 98.14K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.95M$ 1.95M $ 1.95M Circulation Supply 873.86M 873.86M 873.86M Total Supply 923,855,425.214268 923,855,425.214268 923,855,425.214268

The current Market Cap of The Original Doge is $ 1.85M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 98.14K. The circulating supply of OGDOGE is 873.86M, with a total supply of 923855425.214268. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.95M.