Tegbotsystem Price Today

The live Tegbotsystem (TEG) price today is $ 0.02821247, with a 4.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current TEG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02821247 per TEG.

Tegbotsystem currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 121,538, with a circulating supply of 4.31M TEG. During the last 24 hours, TEG traded between $ 0.02722839 (low) and $ 0.02896853 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.224732, while the all-time low was $ 0.01853866.

In short-term performance, TEG moved -- in the last hour and +22.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 225.13.

Tegbotsystem (TEG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 121.54K$ 121.54K $ 121.54K Volume (24H) $ 225.13$ 225.13 $ 225.13 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 141.06K$ 141.06K $ 141.06K Circulation Supply 4.31M 4.31M 4.31M Total Supply 4,999,980.087536065 4,999,980.087536065 4,999,980.087536065

The current Market Cap of Tegbotsystem is $ 121.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 225.13. The circulating supply of TEG is 4.31M, with a total supply of 4999980.087536065. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 141.06K.