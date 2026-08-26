Which blockchain network does TBAG run on?

TBAG operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of TBAG?

The token is priced at $, marking a price movement of -3.24% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does TBAG belong to?

TBAG falls under the Linea Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare TBAG with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of TBAG?

Its market capitalization is $16338.57, placing the asset at rank #7485. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of TBAG is currently circulating?

There are 231335804.4403894 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for TBAG today?

Over the past day, TBAG generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, TBAG fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.