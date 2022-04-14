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Top Capital Launchpad (Kaito) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Capital Launchpad (Kaito) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Espresso
Espresso
ESP
$ 0.0907
+0.77%
+1.03%
+14.73%
$ 46.91M
$ 840.32K
2
Boundless
Boundless
ZKC
$ 0.03987
+1.07%
-4.49%
+3.41%
$ 12.02M
$ 1.47M
3
Limitless
Limitless
LMTS
$ 0.08117
-0.58%
-0.29%
+32.20%
$ 10.74M
$ 753.63K
4
Everlyn AI
Everlyn AI
LYN
$ 0.03407
+1.24%
+1.18%
-2.87%
$ 8.74M
$ 2.53M
5
Theoriq
Theoriq
THQ
$ 0.01025065
0.00%
+0.01%
+1.04%
$ 8.52M
$ 2.01M
6
Superfluid
Superfluid
SUP
$ 0.00593298
-0.74%
-0.12%
+5.34%
$ 2.08M
$ 122.93K
7
Block
Block
BLOCK
$ 0.00188377
+0.11%
-0.00%
+1.55%
$ 1.88M
$ 135.68K
8
Bitdealer
Bitdealer
BIT
$ 0.00046443
0.00%
--
+28.32%
$ 132.03K
$ 21.07
9
Play AI
Play AI
PLAI
$ 0.001738
+0.17%
-0.34%
-0.17%
--
$ 34.75M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Capital Launchpad (Kaito) tokens and why are they popular?
Capital Launchpad (Kaito) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 9 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $91.03M.
What is the best-performing Capital Launchpad (Kaito) token right now?
Among Capital Launchpad (Kaito) tokens tracked on MEXC, LYN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.18% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Capital Launchpad (Kaito) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 9 Capital Launchpad (Kaito) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Capital Launchpad (Kaito) tokens include ESP, ZKC, LMTS. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Capital Launchpad (Kaito) category?
The combined market capitalization of all Capital Launchpad (Kaito) tokens is approximately $91.03M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Capital Launchpad (Kaito) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.