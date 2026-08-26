SPCX Price Today

The live SPCX (SPCX) price today is $ 0.00292955, with a 4.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPCX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00292955 per SPCX.

SPCX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,799.4, with a circulating supply of 4.71M SPCX. During the last 24 hours, SPCX traded between $ 0.00291496 (low) and $ 0.00306848 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.274298, while the all-time low was $ 0.00291496.

In short-term performance, SPCX moved -0.29% in the last hour and -6.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 84.16.

SPCX (SPCX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.80K$ 13.80K $ 13.80K Volume (24H) $ 84.16$ 84.16 $ 84.16 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.63K$ 36.63K $ 36.63K Circulation Supply 4.71M 4.71M 4.71M Total Supply 12,500,000.0 12,500,000.0 12,500,000.0

The current Market Cap of SPCX is $ 13.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 84.16. The circulating supply of SPCX is 4.71M, with a total supply of 12500000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.63K.