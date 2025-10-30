SmartPractice (SMRT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00122283$ 0.00122283 $ 0.00122283 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.24% Price Change (1D) +0.71% Price Change (7D) +119.57% Price Change (7D) +119.57%

SmartPractice (SMRT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SMRT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SMRT's all-time high price is $ 0.00122283, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SMRT has changed by -1.24% over the past hour, +0.71% over 24 hours, and +119.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SmartPractice (SMRT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 273.96K$ 273.96K $ 273.96K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 273.96K$ 273.96K $ 273.96K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,977,153.0215832 999,977,153.0215832 999,977,153.0215832

The current Market Cap of SmartPractice is $ 273.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SMRT is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999977153.0215832. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 273.96K.