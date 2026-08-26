Sliding Cat Price Today

The live Sliding Cat (滑る猫) price today is $ 0, with a 21.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current 滑る猫 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 滑る猫.

Sliding Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,587, with a circulating supply of 999.87M 滑る猫. During the last 24 hours, 滑る猫 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00110706, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 滑る猫 moved -0.17% in the last hour and +102.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sliding Cat (滑る猫) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.59K$ 30.59K $ 30.59K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.59K$ 30.59K $ 30.59K Circulation Supply 999.87M 999.87M 999.87M Total Supply 999,873,451.627788 999,873,451.627788 999,873,451.627788

The current Market Cap of Sliding Cat is $ 30.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 滑る猫 is 999.87M, with a total supply of 999873451.627788. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.59K.