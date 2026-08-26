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The live Sliding Cat price today is 0 USD.滑る猫 market cap is 30,587 USD. Track real-time 滑る猫 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Sliding Cat price today is 0 USD.滑る猫 market cap is 30,587 USD. Track real-time 滑る猫 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About 滑る猫

滑る猫 Price Info

What is 滑る猫

滑る猫 Official Website

滑る猫 Tokenomics

滑る猫 Price Forecast

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Sliding Cat Price (滑る猫)

Unlisted

1 滑る猫 to USD Live Price:

$0.00003057
$0.00003057$0.00003057
-21.83%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Sliding Cat (滑る猫) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:47:57 (UTC+8)

Sliding Cat Price Today

The live Sliding Cat (滑る猫) price today is $ 0, with a 21.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current 滑る猫 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 滑る猫.

Sliding Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,587, with a circulating supply of 999.87M 滑る猫. During the last 24 hours, 滑る猫 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00110706, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 滑る猫 moved -0.17% in the last hour and +102.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sliding Cat (滑る猫) Market Information

$ 30.59K
$ 30.59K$ 30.59K

--
----

$ 30.59K
$ 30.59K$ 30.59K

999.87M
999.87M 999.87M

999,873,451.627788
999,873,451.627788 999,873,451.627788

The current Market Cap of Sliding Cat is $ 30.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 滑る猫 is 999.87M, with a total supply of 999873451.627788. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.59K.

Sliding Cat Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00110706
$ 0.00110706$ 0.00110706

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.17%

-21.51%

+102.29%

+102.29%

Price Prediction for Sliding Cat

Sliding Cat (滑る猫) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 滑る猫 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Sliding Cat (滑る猫) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Sliding Cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Sliding Cat will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for 滑る猫 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Sliding Cat Price Prediction.

What is Sliding Cat (滑る猫)

Sliding Cat ($滑る猫) is a community-driven Solana memecoin inspired by the viral “sliding cat” meme that took the internet by storm. The meme originated from a heartwarming photo shared by a Japanese apprentice maid working at a cat café in Akihabara. The photo, sent by her grandmother, showed a cat playfully sliding and it quickly became one of the most-liked animal posts in X (Twitter) history, amassing over 1.4 million likes and 130 million views. The cat’s name is Chīta (チータ), and the meme perfectly captures the fun, chaotic, and adorable spirit of internet cat culture.

Built on Solana via pump.fun, Sliding Cat (ticker: 滑る猫) is a pure memecoin with no complex utilities or promises, its purpose is simple: to spread joy, celebrate viral cat memes, and build a strong, fun-loving community on the fastest and most meme-friendly blockchain. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens and fair launch mechanics (liquidity burned, no mint authority), it embodies the classic memecoin ethos: community, virality, and entertainment. Holders enjoy participating in a high-energy Solana ecosystem known for rapid movement and cultural moments. Whether you’re a cat lover, meme enthusiast, or Solana degen, Sliding Cat brings the slippery, unstoppable energy of the sliding cat to crypto.

The project thrives on social momentum, with traders and holders bonding over the meme’s universal appeal. No roadmap, no VC allocations, just pure vibes, community raids, and the potential to slide into the hearts (and portfolios) of millions. In a sea of dog coins and serious projects, Sliding Cat stands out as the slippery feline ready to make its mark.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Sliding Cat (滑る猫) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Cat-ThemedMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About Sliding Cat

How much is Sliding Cat worth right now?

Sliding Cat is currently trading at $, with a price movement of -21.51% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is 滑る猫 going up or down today?

滑る猫 has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Sliding Cat today?

The token has recorded $-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling 滑る猫.

What makes Sliding Cat different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, 滑る猫 offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much 滑る猫 exists in the market?

There are 999873451.627788 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Sliding Cat's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is $0.00110706, while its lowest point (ATL) is $, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sliding Cat

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:47:57 (UTC+8)

Sliding Cat (滑る猫) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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