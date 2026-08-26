Which blockchain network does Singularity Finance run on?

Singularity Finance operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SFI?

The token is priced at $0.00408036, marking a price movement of -2.83% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Singularity Finance belong to?

Singularity Finance falls under the Smart Contract Platform,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Layer 2 (L2),Real World Assets (RWA),Base Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare SFI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Singularity Finance?

Its market capitalization is $850688, placing the asset at rank #2996. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SFI is currently circulating?

There are 208446913.73414224 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Singularity Finance today?

Over the past day, SFI generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Singularity Finance fluctuated between $0.00401419 and $0.00416915, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.