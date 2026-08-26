Script Network Price Today

The live Script Network (SCPT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCPT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SCPT.

Script Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 27,969, with a circulating supply of 972.88M SCPT. During the last 24 hours, SCPT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.060298, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SCPT moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Script Network (SCPT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.97K$ 27.97K $ 27.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.75K$ 28.75K $ 28.75K Circulation Supply 972.88M 972.88M 972.88M Total Supply 972,883,442.2382642 972,883,442.2382642 972,883,442.2382642

The current Market Cap of Script Network is $ 27.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SCPT is 972.88M, with a total supply of 972883442.2382642. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.75K.