Salary Cat Price Today

The live Salary Cat (SALARYCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 30.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current SALARYCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SALARYCAT.

Salary Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 112,193, with a circulating supply of 965.50M SALARYCAT. During the last 24 hours, SALARYCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SALARYCAT moved +0.62% in the last hour and +104.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.80K.

Salary Cat (SALARYCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 112.19K$ 112.19K $ 112.19K Volume (24H) $ 69.80K$ 69.80K $ 69.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 112.19K$ 112.19K $ 112.19K Circulation Supply 965.50M 965.50M 965.50M Total Supply 965,496,338.832179 965,496,338.832179 965,496,338.832179

The current Market Cap of Salary Cat is $ 112.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.80K. The circulating supply of SALARYCAT is 965.50M, with a total supply of 965496338.832179. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 112.19K.