RYFT Price Today

The live RYFT (RYFT) price today is $ 0, with a 5.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current RYFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RYFT.

RYFT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 67,565, with a circulating supply of 117.04M RYFT. During the last 24 hours, RYFT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00177933, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RYFT moved -0.13% in the last hour and +12.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 268.41.

RYFT (RYFT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 67.57K$ 67.57K $ 67.57K Volume (24H) $ 268.41$ 268.41 $ 268.41 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 791.11K$ 791.11K $ 791.11K Circulation Supply 117.04M 117.04M 117.04M Total Supply 1,370,359,913.0 1,370,359,913.0 1,370,359,913.0

The current Market Cap of RYFT is $ 67.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 268.41. The circulating supply of RYFT is 117.04M, with a total supply of 1370359913.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 791.11K.