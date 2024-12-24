Rewardable is an AI-driven, task-to-earn platform designed to connect verified users with Web3 brands seeking authentic engagement. The platform allows individuals to earn money by completing online tasks such as social media engagement, surveys, content creation, and beta testing. Each task is rewarded with the platform's native utility token, $REWARD, which users can earn, stake, and use for transactions within the ecosystem. Built on Base and enabled by LayerZero for omnichain functionality, the platform ensures a seamless and secure experience across blockchain networks. Rewardable emphasizes transparency, trust, and authenticity, using its proprietary IDscore reputation system to evaluate user credibility based on task performance, social media verification, and wallet activity. The $REWARD token, an ERC-20 OFT (Omnichain Fungible Token), incorporates a deflationary mechanism, where a portion of task-based platform fees is burned, reducing the circulating supply and driving long-term value. Rewardable aims to empower users to actively participate in the Web3 economy while helping brands achieve meaningful growth and engagement.

