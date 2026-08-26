Remember KitKat Price Today

The live Remember KitKat (KITKAT) price today is $ 0, with a 6.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current KITKAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KITKAT.

Remember KitKat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,154.31, with a circulating supply of 999.88M KITKAT. During the last 24 hours, KITKAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KITKAT moved -0.40% in the last hour and +30.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Remember KitKat (KITKAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.15K$ 17.15K $ 17.15K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.15K$ 17.15K $ 17.15K Circulation Supply 999.88M 999.88M 999.88M Total Supply 999,883,289.558738 999,883,289.558738 999,883,289.558738

The current Market Cap of Remember KitKat is $ 17.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KITKAT is 999.88M, with a total supply of 999883289.558738. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.15K.