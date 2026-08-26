Rails Price Today

The live Rails (RAILS) price today is $ 0.03983521, with a 7.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAILS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03983521 per RAILS.

Rails currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,351,105, with a circulating supply of 33.92M RAILS. During the last 24 hours, RAILS traded between $ 0.0394375 (low) and $ 0.045433 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.091, while the all-time low was $ 0.0394375.

In short-term performance, RAILS moved -0.23% in the last hour and -5.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.85K.

Rails (RAILS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.35M$ 1.35M $ 1.35M Volume (24H) $ 2.85K$ 2.85K $ 2.85K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.59M$ 2.59M $ 2.59M Circulation Supply 33.92M 33.92M 33.92M Total Supply 65,000,000.0 65,000,000.0 65,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Rails is $ 1.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.85K. The circulating supply of RAILS is 33.92M, with a total supply of 65000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.59M.