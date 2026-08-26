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The live Rails price today is 0.03983521 USD.RAILS market cap is 1,351,105 USD. Track real-time RAILS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Rails price today is 0.03983521 USD.RAILS market cap is 1,351,105 USD. Track real-time RAILS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Rails Price (RAILS)

Unlisted

1 RAILS to USD Live Price:

$0.04008489
$0.04008489$0.04008489
-0.06%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Rails (RAILS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:14:59 (UTC+8)

Rails Price Today

The live Rails (RAILS) price today is $ 0.03983521, with a 7.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAILS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03983521 per RAILS.

Rails currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,351,105, with a circulating supply of 33.92M RAILS. During the last 24 hours, RAILS traded between $ 0.0394375 (low) and $ 0.045433 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.091, while the all-time low was $ 0.0394375.

In short-term performance, RAILS moved -0.23% in the last hour and -5.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.85K.

Rails (RAILS) Market Information

$ 1.35M
$ 1.35M$ 1.35M

$ 2.85K
$ 2.85K$ 2.85K

$ 2.59M
$ 2.59M$ 2.59M

33.92M
33.92M 33.92M

65,000,000.0
65,000,000.0 65,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Rails is $ 1.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.85K. The circulating supply of RAILS is 33.92M, with a total supply of 65000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.59M.

Rails Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0394375
$ 0.0394375$ 0.0394375
24H Low
$ 0.045433
$ 0.045433$ 0.045433
24H High

$ 0.0394375
$ 0.0394375$ 0.0394375

$ 0.045433
$ 0.045433$ 0.045433

$ 1.091
$ 1.091$ 1.091

$ 0.0394375
$ 0.0394375$ 0.0394375

-0.23%

-7.55%

-5.38%

-5.38%

Price Prediction for Rails

Rails (RAILS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RAILS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Rails (RAILS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Rails could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Rails will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RAILS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Rails Price Prediction.

What is Rails (RAILS)

Rails is a fully regulated crypto derivatives & trading infrastructure company. The platform serves as the compliant backend that fintechs, brokerages, and institutions plug into to offer crypto derivatives, without building it themselves. It provides the regulatory foundation, the execution layer, and the liquidity all through a single integration.

The platform is built on three pillars:

  1. Regulatory Compliance: Rails, a fully regulated company (CIMA-registered, NFA-pending), is KYC/KYB compliant.
  2. Institutional-Grade Execution: Hybrid architecture delivers sub-millisecond trade execution through a centralized order matching engine, while on-chain custody keeps user funds decentralized. 3)Trader Education: The Rails Play platform is where traders can learn how to trade crypto perpetuals and earn a funded account through low-fee evaluations.

In Q2 2026, Rails will be deploying institutional-grade vaults on the Stellar blockchain to provide the deep liquidity necessary to scale with institutional adoption. Options Trading is also on the product roadmap for Q2 to expand our product suite.

Rails has raised over $20 Million in total, including a $14 Million raise in 2025, and is backed by investors such as Kraken, Slow Ventures, and CMCC Global.

About the Rails token

RAILS serves as the utility and coordination mechanism for the Rails ecosystem. It’s design which employs the following mechanisms which align real platform usage with long-term ecosystem sustainability:

  • Fee Discounts: Token holders receive tiered reductions on trading fees and settlement costs across Rails and integrated partner platforms. Discount tiers scale with holdings, providing material savings for active traders.

  • Rails Play Benefits: Token holders access discounted evaluation purchases and enhanced rewards on Rails Play, the platform's trader education and development system.

  • Priority Access: Early access to new product launches, partner integrations, and platform features before general availability. As Rails announces institutional partnerships and deploys new products, token holders gain first access.

  • Partner Platform Benefits: As institutional partners integrate Rails, token utility extends to partner platforms. Users trading on integrated venues benefit from fee discounts and enhanced features across the network.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Rails

What is the live price of Rails?

The current valuation sits at $0.03983521, showing a price movement of -7.55% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect RAILS?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Rails's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of $1351105, Rails stands at rank #2591, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

RAILS recorded $-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is RAILS today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between $0.0394375 and $0.045433, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Rails?

Factors include circulating supply (33917350.10614135 tokens), adoption trends within Derivatives,Perpetuals,Ethereum Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rails

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:14:59 (UTC+8)

Rails (RAILS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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