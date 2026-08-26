ragebait Price Today

The live ragebait (RAGEBAIT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAGEBAIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RAGEBAIT.

ragebait currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 41,059, with a circulating supply of 998.51M RAGEBAIT. During the last 24 hours, RAGEBAIT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RAGEBAIT moved -0.40% in the last hour and +47.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ragebait (RAGEBAIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 41.06K$ 41.06K $ 41.06K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.06K$ 41.06K $ 41.06K Circulation Supply 998.51M 998.51M 998.51M Total Supply 998,508,916.619424 998,508,916.619424 998,508,916.619424

The current Market Cap of ragebait is $ 41.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RAGEBAIT is 998.51M, with a total supply of 998508916.619424. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.06K.