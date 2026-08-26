Prize Protocol Price Today

The live Prize Protocol (PRIZE) price today is $ 0.00111522, with a 5.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRIZE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00111522 per PRIZE.

Prize Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 56,403,382, with a circulating supply of 50.58B PRIZE. During the last 24 hours, PRIZE traded between $ 0.00110837 (low) and $ 0.00117613 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00118331, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PRIZE moved -0.37% in the last hour and +25.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.41K.

Prize Protocol (PRIZE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 56.40M$ 56.40M $ 56.40M Volume (24H) $ 7.41K$ 7.41K $ 7.41K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 111.52M$ 111.52M $ 111.52M Circulation Supply 50.58B 50.58B 50.58B Total Supply 99,999,997,830.79004 99,999,997,830.79004 99,999,997,830.79004

The current Market Cap of Prize Protocol is $ 56.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.41K. The circulating supply of PRIZE is 50.58B, with a total supply of 99999997830.79004. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 111.52M.