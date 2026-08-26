Predictions Price Today

The live Predictions (PRDT) price today is $ 1.051, with a 0.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRDT to USD conversion rate is $ 1.051 per PRDT.

Predictions currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 25,234,246, with a circulating supply of 24.00M PRDT. During the last 24 hours, PRDT traded between $ 1.05 (low) and $ 1.057 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.26, while the all-time low was $ 0.997561.

In short-term performance, PRDT moved -0.49% in the last hour and -1.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 29.76K.

Predictions (PRDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.23M$ 25.23M $ 25.23M Volume (24H) $ 29.76K$ 29.76K $ 29.76K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 63.09M$ 63.09M $ 63.09M Circulation Supply 24.00M 24.00M 24.00M Total Supply 60,000,000.0 60,000,000.0 60,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Predictions is $ 25.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 29.76K. The circulating supply of PRDT is 24.00M, with a total supply of 60000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 63.09M.