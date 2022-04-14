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Top Prediction Markets Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Prediction Markets sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Predictions
Predictions
PRDT
$ 1.056
+0.48%
+0.01%
-0.94%
$ 25.35M
$ 29.91K
2
Spacecoin
Spacecoin
SPACE
$ 0.004826
+0.15%
-0.15%
-5.51%
$ 25.26M
$ 12.66M
3
Aura
Aura
AURASOL
$ 0.016261
-0.04%
-9.41%
+49.32%
$ 15.62M
$ 7.34M
4
Overtime
Overtime
OVER
$ 0.242602
+0.01%
-0.01%
+6.50%
$ 13.31M
$ 22.02K
5
Limitless
Limitless
LMTS
$ 0.08136
-0.07%
-1.00%
+31.80%
$ 10.69M
$ 755.98K
6
Opinion
Opinion
OPN
$ 0.05313
+1.25%
-2.52%
-3.14%
$ 9.62M
$ 1.31M
7
Kleros
Kleros
PNK
$ 0.00824661
-0.02%
-0.01%
-0.77%
$ 7.56M
$ 65.16K
8
Drift Protocol
Drift Protocol
DRIFT
$ 0.01204
+0.50%
-3.46%
+1.27%
$ 7.33M
$ 5.26M
9
Sport.Fun
Sport.Fun
FUN
$ 0.02475
+0.49%
+0.37%
+0.28%
$ 4.40M
$ 3.11M
10
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0.2784
-0.04%
-8.42%
-15.12%
$ 3.84M
$ 227.83K
11
BETTER
BETTER
BETTER
$ 0.00200391
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.32M
$ 969.80
12
Empyreal
Empyreal
EMP
$ 4.81
+48.46%
+0.18%
+24.61%
$ 974.61K
$ 79.13
13
Divergence Protocol
Divergence Protocol
DIVER
$ 0.00113118
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 746.58K
$ 42.38K
14
HILO
HILO
HILO
$ 0.00564186
-0.03%
-0.04%
+5.42%
$ 679.12K
$ 176.19
15
PlotX
PlotX
PLOT
$ 0.00368764
0.00%
-0.01%
+6.72%
$ 384.42K
$ 208.79
16
Polkamarkets
Polkamarkets
POLK
$ 0.00320245
+0.15%
+0.00%
+21.47%
$ 320.24K
$ 256.77
17
XRADERS
XRADERS
XR
$ 0.004329
0.00%
+1.69%
+2.46%
$ 288.14K
$ 4.39M
18
Bodega
Bodega
BODEGA
$ 0.01375371
+0.66%
-0.04%
+4.40%
$ 281.95K
$ 301.84
19
MasterBOT
MasterBOT
$BOT
$ 0.00022951
+0.01%
-0.04%
+14.19%
$ 229.47K
$ 1.74K
20
Sports Bet
Sports Bet
SBET
$ 0.00018922
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 171.43K
$ 2.04K
21
BLOXWAP
BLOXWAP
BLOXWAP
$ 0.00012087
+0.18%
-0.17%
-22.00%
$ 117.88K
$ 2.65K
22
Azuro
Azuro
AZUR
$ 0.0004877
+0.48%
-2.99%
+40.81%
$ 97.60K
$ 28.51M
23
Hunch
Hunch
HUNCH
$ 9.22118E-7
+0.30%
+6.77%
+119.64%
$ 92.10K
--
24
HYPERSTITIONS
HYPERSTITIONS
HST
$ 0.00015031
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 64.62K
$ 122.73
25
PNP Exchange
PNP Exchange
PNP
$ 5.767E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+10.88%
$ 57.67K
--
26
Triadmarkets
Triadmarkets
TRIAD
$ 0.00011439
-2.55%
-0.12%
+4.75%
$ 50.76K
$ 698.22
27
Finance Vote
Finance Vote
FVT
$ 0.00015642
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 41.79K
$ 252.83
28
Pubhouse Dominance Index
Pubhouse Dominance Index
PUB
$ 3.113E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+8.35%
$ 30.33K
--
29
Pubhouse
Pubhouse
PUB
$ 2.352E-5
+0.64%
-11.73%
-32.08%
$ 23.52K
--
30
fries
fries
FRIES
$ 2.33533E-7
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 23.35K
--
31
XYRO
XYRO
XYRO
$ 2.947E-5
+0.14%
0.00%
+2.15%
$ 17.24K
--
32
OracleBNB
OracleBNB
ORACLE
$ 1.424E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+11.25%
$ 14.24K
--
33
Dexsport
Dexsport
DESU
$ 0.015104
+0.24%
-0.47%
+5.33%
--
$ 1.36M
34
BULLS'S EYE
BULLS'S EYE
EYE
$ 0.0005201
-5.00%
-25.70%
-63.32%
--
$ 140.46M
35
Cap
Cap
CAP
$ 0.0705
+0.16%
+1.77%
-1.05%
--
$ 836.07K
36
Rain Protocol
Rain Protocol
RAIN
$ 0.017977
-0.55%
+22.64%
+29.75%
--
$ 278.09M
37
Capinfra
Capinfra
CAPINFRA
$ 0.09456
+0.34%
-0.11%
-0.08%
--
$ 544.91K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Prediction Markets tokens and why are they popular?
Prediction Markets tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 37 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $129.03M.
What is the best-performing Prediction Markets token right now?
Among Prediction Markets tokens tracked on MEXC, RAIN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 22.64% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Prediction Markets tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 37 Prediction Markets tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Prediction Markets tokens include PRDT, SPACE, AURASOL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Prediction Markets category?
The combined market capitalization of all Prediction Markets tokens is approximately $129.03M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Prediction Markets sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.