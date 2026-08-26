Pod the Squire Price Today

The live Pod the Squire (SQUIRE) price today is $ 0.00134424, with a 14.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current SQUIRE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00134424 per SQUIRE.

Pod the Squire currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,334,248, with a circulating supply of 999.82M SQUIRE. During the last 24 hours, SQUIRE traded between $ 0.0012581 (low) and $ 0.00167819 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00777335, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SQUIRE moved +6.24% in the last hour and +47.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 153.57K.

Pod the Squire (SQUIRE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.33M$ 1.33M $ 1.33M Volume (24H) $ 153.57K$ 153.57K $ 153.57K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.33M$ 1.33M $ 1.33M Circulation Supply 999.82M 999.82M 999.82M Total Supply 999,817,899.032415 999,817,899.032415 999,817,899.032415

The current Market Cap of Pod the Squire is $ 1.33M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 153.57K. The circulating supply of SQUIRE is 999.82M, with a total supply of 999817899.032415. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.33M.