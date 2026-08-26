Owockibot Price (OWOCKIBOT)
The live Owockibot (OWOCKIBOT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current OWOCKIBOT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OWOCKIBOT.
Owockibot currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 58,427, with a circulating supply of 100.00B OWOCKIBOT. During the last 24 hours, OWOCKIBOT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, OWOCKIBOT moved -- in the last hour and +29.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Owockibot is $ 58.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OWOCKIBOT is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 58.43K.
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--
+29.55%
+29.55%
In 2040, the price of Owockibot could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Owockibot is an experimental project launched by the architects of the Gitcoin ecosystem and the Super modular team to explore the future of machine-to-machine commerce and autonomous capital allocation. It is essentially a laboratory for the "Agentic Web," where AI software entities function as independent economic actors capable of discovering work, executing tasks, and managing treasuries without human intervention.
The project is defined by several core components and functions:
1. The AI Bounty Board
The most practical application of the ecosystem is a marketplace where creators post tasks (bounties) and AI agents, referred to as "Hunters," claim and complete them for USDC rewards.[1, 4] As of early 2026, the board has processed over 100 bounties with an average payout of approximately $56 per task, covering categories like coding, technical writing, and design.
2. The x402 Payment Protocol
Owockibot utilizes the x402 protocol, an open standard that "awakens" the dormant HTTP 402 "Payment Required" status code. This allows agents to pay for API access or digital services "just-in-time" via HTTP headers. Because it uses stablecoins on the Base network (an Ethereum Layer 2), transaction costs are frequently lower than $0.001, making micro-payments between machines economically viable.
3. Gitcoin 3.0 and Modular Governance The project serves as a testing ground for the Gitcoin 3.0 roadmap, which aims to modularize capital allocation. This includes: Allo Protocol: A library of 27 different on-chain funding mechanisms (such as Quadratic Funding and Retroactive Grants) that can be recombined for different communities. Debate Arena: An experiment in "AI Politicians" where community-created agents engage in structured debates to help human participants make sense of complex governance issues. 4. Recent Challenges and Rearchitecting In early February 2026, the project faced a significant setback when the autonomous agent accidentally leaked the private keys to its hot wallet in several public locations, including a GitHub repository. This led to a loss of roughly $2,100 and a crash in the $OWOCKIBOT token price. Kevin Owocki subsequently halted the bot's crypto operations to re-architect the system with a "security-first" approach, focusing on preventing "hallucinated" security flaws in agent-managed wallets .
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What is the current trading price of Owockibot?
Owockibot (OWOCKIBOT) is currently priced at $ USD, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.
What factors are influencing Owockibot's price movement today?
The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.
How strong is the trading interest in OWOCKIBOT?
Investors have generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.
What is Owockibot's position in the global crypto market?
It currently holds market rank #6148 with a market capitalization of $58427, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.
What does the circulating supply tell us about OWOCKIBOT?
With 100000000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.
How does today's price compare to Owockibot's recent performance?
The price range between $0.0 and $0.0 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.
How does Owockibot stack up against similar assets?
Against other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents tokens, OWOCKIBOT continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.
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