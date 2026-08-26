OWB Price Today

The live OWB (OWB) price today is $ 0.01401924, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current OWB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01401924 per OWB.

OWB currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 5,146,921, with a circulating supply of 367.12M OWB. During the last 24 hours, OWB traded between $ 0.01346854 (low) and $ 0.01453245 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.152134, while the all-time low was $ 0.01033012.

In short-term performance, OWB moved +0.86% in the last hour and +7.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.25K.

OWB (OWB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.15M$ 5.15M $ 5.15M Volume (24H) $ 23.25K$ 23.25K $ 23.25K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.02M$ 14.02M $ 14.02M Circulation Supply 367.12M 367.12M 367.12M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of OWB is $ 5.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.25K. The circulating supply of OWB is 367.12M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.02M.