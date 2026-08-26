NPC On Solana Price Today

The live NPC On Solana (NPCS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current NPCS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NPCS.

NPC On Solana currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 574,572, with a circulating supply of 997.95M NPCS. During the last 24 hours, NPCS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03908342, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NPCS moved -0.57% in the last hour and +36.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.71K.

NPC On Solana (NPCS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 574.57K$ 574.57K $ 574.57K Volume (24H) $ 1.71K$ 1.71K $ 1.71K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 574.57K$ 574.57K $ 574.57K Circulation Supply 997.95M 997.95M 997.95M Total Supply 997,948,357.2894872 997,948,357.2894872 997,948,357.2894872

The current Market Cap of NPC On Solana is $ 574.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.71K. The circulating supply of NPCS is 997.95M, with a total supply of 997948357.2894872. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 574.57K.