Nash is the easiest place to grow your wealth. Manage your money alongside crypto services that feel just like the digital banking platforms you know. The NEX token entitles holders to a 10% revenue share of Nash's core services: DeFi earnings management fees; fiat gateway fees; and DEX trading fees. It also boosts functionality within the Nash platform, offering earnings APY boosts to liquidity providers, fee reductions, increased crypto cashback with the Nash debit card, and access to a variety of special promotions. NEX is also important for the Nash referral program. You can earn up to 1% APY on your friends' DeFi earnings balances. The more NEX tokens you hold, the longer you can qualify for these benefits, with 10,000 tokens securing them for life.

