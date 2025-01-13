NASDEX Price (NSDX)
The live price of NASDEX (NSDX) today is 0.02218207 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 354.83K USD. NSDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NASDEX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 90.26K USD
- NASDEX price change within the day is +3.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 16.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NSDX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NSDX price information.
During today, the price change of NASDEX to USD was $ +0.00071407.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NASDEX to USD was $ -0.0023871722.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NASDEX to USD was $ -0.0024910442.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NASDEX to USD was $ -0.004884728622685483.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00071407
|+3.33%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0023871722
|-10.76%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0024910442
|-11.22%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004884728622685483
|-18.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of NASDEX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.37%
+3.33%
+21.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NASDEX is a decentralized exchange that offers our users the ability to trade tokenized equities on blockchain via our minting and trading mechanism that mimics the offchain economics of the real world equity price.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NSDX to AUD
A$0.0359349534
|1 NSDX to GBP
￡0.0179674767
|1 NSDX to EUR
€0.0215166079
|1 NSDX to USD
$0.02218207
|1 NSDX to MYR
RM0.0995974943
|1 NSDX to TRY
₺0.7856889194
|1 NSDX to JPY
¥3.500330646
|1 NSDX to RUB
₽2.2588001881
|1 NSDX to INR
₹1.9118726133
|1 NSDX to IDR
Rp363.6404336208
|1 NSDX to PHP
₱1.3063021023
|1 NSDX to EGP
￡E.1.1217472799
|1 NSDX to BRL
R$0.1355324477
|1 NSDX to CAD
C$0.0319421808
|1 NSDX to BDT
৳2.7179690371
|1 NSDX to NGN
₦34.497555264
|1 NSDX to UAH
₴0.9420725129
|1 NSDX to VES
Bs1.17564971
|1 NSDX to PKR
Rs6.2047686204
|1 NSDX to KZT
₸11.7613771554
|1 NSDX to THB
฿0.7699396497
|1 NSDX to TWD
NT$0.7344483377
|1 NSDX to CHF
Fr0.0201856837
|1 NSDX to HKD
HK$0.1725765046
|1 NSDX to MAD
.د.م0.2238170863