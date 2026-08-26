Mushu Price Today

The live Mushu (MUSHU) price today is $ 0.00638004, with a 0.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUSHU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00638004 per MUSHU.

Mushu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,017,317, with a circulating supply of 159.70M MUSHU. During the last 24 hours, MUSHU traded between $ 0.00596409 (low) and $ 0.00642805 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03407162, while the all-time low was $ 0.00100961.

In short-term performance, MUSHU moved +1.37% in the last hour and +6.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 82.40K.

Mushu (MUSHU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.02M$ 1.02M $ 1.02M Volume (24H) $ 82.40K$ 82.40K $ 82.40K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.02M$ 1.02M $ 1.02M Circulation Supply 159.70M 159.70M 159.70M Total Supply 159,703,175.062751 159,703,175.062751 159,703,175.062751

The current Market Cap of Mushu is $ 1.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 82.40K. The circulating supply of MUSHU is 159.70M, with a total supply of 159703175.062751. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.02M.