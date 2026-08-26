MultiVAC Price Today

The live MultiVAC (MTV) price today is $ 0, with a 0.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current MTV to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MTV.

MultiVAC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 760,510, with a circulating supply of 7.48B MTV. During the last 24 hours, MTV traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0290681, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MTV moved -0.03% in the last hour and +1.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 51.29K.

MultiVAC (MTV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 760.51K$ 760.51K $ 760.51K Volume (24H) $ 51.29K$ 51.29K $ 51.29K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.02M$ 1.02M $ 1.02M Circulation Supply 7.48B 7.48B 7.48B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MultiVAC is $ 760.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 51.29K. The circulating supply of MTV is 7.48B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.02M.