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The live MPP32 price today is 0 USD.M32 market cap is 316,151 USD. Track real-time M32 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live MPP32 price today is 0 USD.M32 market cap is 316,151 USD. Track real-time M32 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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M32 Price Info

What is M32

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M32 Price Forecast

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MPP32 Price (M32)

Unlisted

1 M32 to USD Live Price:

$0.00031457
$0.00031457$0.00031457
-0.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
MPP32 (M32) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:18:01 (UTC+8)

MPP32 Price Today

The live MPP32 (M32) price today is $ 0, with a 10.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current M32 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per M32.

MPP32 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 316,151, with a circulating supply of 999.97M M32. During the last 24 hours, M32 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00108835, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, M32 moved +0.01% in the last hour and +69.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.98K.

MPP32 (M32) Market Information

$ 316.15K
$ 316.15K$ 316.15K

$ 1.98K
$ 1.98K$ 1.98K

$ 316.15K
$ 316.15K$ 316.15K

999.97M
999.97M 999.97M

999,972,471.114695
999,972,471.114695 999,972,471.114695

The current Market Cap of MPP32 is $ 316.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.98K. The circulating supply of M32 is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999972471.114695. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 316.15K.

MPP32 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00108835
$ 0.00108835$ 0.00108835

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.01%

-10.09%

+69.14%

+69.14%

Price Prediction for MPP32

MPP32 (M32) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of M32 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MPP32 (M32) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of MPP32 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price MPP32 will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for M32 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking MPP32 Price Prediction.

What is MPP32 (M32)

We built MPP32 because everyone is building AI agents. Nobody built the payment layer they need to actually run and access API services. We did. MPP32 lets anyone build their own MPP payments and monetize services. Our own live API gives Solana intel with eight intelligence signals. You get alpha score. Risk reward ratio. Smart money signals. Pump probability. Whale activity. Rug risk. Market intelligence. All in under two seconds for 0.008 pathUSD per query. Agents using MPP32 wrapped APIs never stop. No expiry. No renewal prompts. We allow agents or humans to pay for exactly what they need no less no more. Each API provider can limit or protect calls based on your agents wallet behavior. We built our own Solana intelligence API wrapped for MPP payments. This lets trading bots and AI agents receive verified on chain Solana data the fastest way possible on demand. At the same time you save money by only paying for what you or your agent needs. The system runs on HTTP 402 payment required plus Tempo for instant micropayments straight to the builders wallet. One hundred percent revenue to builders with zero platform cuts. Builders deploy any data service with an HTTP endpoint and get paid directly. One SDK works for any stack. Services list instantly with no review. We proved it works with our own live oracle. Agents will become the number one consumers of API data in the future. We told you here first.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About MPP32

What is the current price of MPP32?

Trading at $, MPP32 has shown a price movement of -10.09% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact M32's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 999972471.114695 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of MPP32?

Its market capitalization is $316151, ranking #4001 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

M32 recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between $ and $, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does MPP32 fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,DeFAI category?

As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,DeFAI token, M32 competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MPP32

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:18:01 (UTC+8)

MPP32 (M32) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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