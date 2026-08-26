Moltbook Price Today

The live Moltbook (MOLT) price today is $ 0, with a 2.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOLT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MOLT.

Moltbook currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 426,004, with a circulating supply of 100.00B MOLT. During the last 24 hours, MOLT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MOLT moved +0.02% in the last hour and +37.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Moltbook (MOLT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 426.00K$ 426.00K $ 426.00K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 426.00K$ 426.00K $ 426.00K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Moltbook is $ 426.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOLT is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 426.00K.