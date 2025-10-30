MEDXT (MEDXT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00149322 $ 0.00149322 $ 0.00149322 24H Low $ 0.00176091 $ 0.00176091 $ 0.00176091 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00149322$ 0.00149322 $ 0.00149322 24H High $ 0.00176091$ 0.00176091 $ 0.00176091 All Time High $ 0.00342141$ 0.00342141 $ 0.00342141 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.34% Price Change (1D) -13.09% Price Change (7D) +28.46% Price Change (7D) +28.46%

MEDXT (MEDXT) real-time price is $0.00151059. Over the past 24 hours, MEDXT traded between a low of $ 0.00149322 and a high of $ 0.00176091, showing active market volatility. MEDXT's all-time high price is $ 0.00342141, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MEDXT has changed by -0.34% over the past hour, -13.09% over 24 hours, and +28.46% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MEDXT (MEDXT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 31.48M$ 31.48M $ 31.48M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.73M$ 37.73M $ 37.73M Circulation Supply 20.86B 20.86B 20.86B Total Supply 24,997,400,000.0 24,997,400,000.0 24,997,400,000.0

The current Market Cap of MEDXT is $ 31.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MEDXT is 20.86B, with a total supply of 24997400000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.73M.