maxxing Price Today

The live maxxing (MAXXING) price today is $ 0, with a 1.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAXXING to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MAXXING.

maxxing currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 556,685, with a circulating supply of 999.60M MAXXING. During the last 24 hours, MAXXING traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00748838, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MAXXING moved -0.89% in the last hour and +35.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.59K.

maxxing (MAXXING) Market Information

Market Cap $ 556.69K$ 556.69K $ 556.69K Volume (24H) $ 67.59K$ 67.59K $ 67.59K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 556.69K$ 556.69K $ 556.69K Circulation Supply 999.60M 999.60M 999.60M Total Supply 999,600,177.204947 999,600,177.204947 999,600,177.204947

The current Market Cap of maxxing is $ 556.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.59K. The circulating supply of MAXXING is 999.60M, with a total supply of 999600177.204947. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 556.69K.