Mashida (MSHD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.01560208 24H High $ 0.01626167 All Time High $ 0.02299756 Lowest Price $ 0.0057113 Price Change (1H) -0.60% Price Change (1D) -2.74% Price Change (7D) -7.45%

Mashida (MSHD) real-time price is $0.01576825. Over the past 24 hours, MSHD traded between a low of $ 0.01560208 and a high of $ 0.01626167, showing active market volatility. MSHD's all-time high price is $ 0.02299756, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0057113.

In terms of short-term performance, MSHD has changed by -0.60% over the past hour, -2.74% over 24 hours, and -7.45% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mashida (MSHD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 157.68M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 157.68M Circulation Supply 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Mashida is $ 157.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MSHD is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 157.68M.