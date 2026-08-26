Lobstar Price Today

The live Lobstar (LOBSTAR) price today is $ 0, with a 4.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOBSTAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LOBSTAR.

Lobstar currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 137,933, with a circulating supply of 999.68M LOBSTAR. During the last 24 hours, LOBSTAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01025885, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LOBSTAR moved -0.71% in the last hour and +55.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 32.28K.

Lobstar (LOBSTAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 137.93K$ 137.93K $ 137.93K Volume (24H) $ 32.28K$ 32.28K $ 32.28K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 137.93K$ 137.93K $ 137.93K Circulation Supply 999.68M 999.68M 999.68M Total Supply 999,683,960.365251 999,683,960.365251 999,683,960.365251

The current Market Cap of Lobstar is $ 137.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 32.28K. The circulating supply of LOBSTAR is 999.68M, with a total supply of 999683960.365251. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 137.93K.