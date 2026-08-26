Litecoin Mascot Price Today

The live Litecoin Mascot (LESTER) price today is $ 0, with a 2.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current LESTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LESTER.

Litecoin Mascot currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 185,802, with a circulating supply of 999.70M LESTER. During the last 24 hours, LESTER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.15359, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LESTER moved -0.60% in the last hour and +37.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.17K.

Litecoin Mascot (LESTER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 185.80K$ 185.80K $ 185.80K Volume (24H) $ 6.17K$ 6.17K $ 6.17K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 185.80K$ 185.80K $ 185.80K Circulation Supply 999.70M 999.70M 999.70M Total Supply 999,696,456.241192 999,696,456.241192 999,696,456.241192

The current Market Cap of Litecoin Mascot is $ 185.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.17K. The circulating supply of LESTER is 999.70M, with a total supply of 999696456.241192. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 185.80K.