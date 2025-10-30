In the cold void of space, on a hidden Martian outpost nestled deep within the craters of Earth's Moon, two brothers were born: Burt and Kurt.

Identical in DNA, but polar opposites in spirit.

Burt was the golden boy. Friendly. Transparent. His heart pulsed in proof-of-work rhythms. He believed in the power of decentralization and fairness. So when the time came, he launched $BURT on Kaspa.

But then came Kurt.

Kurt wasn't interested in "fairness." He didn't care for decentralization. Kurt was chaos in a jetpack.

He saw the world and thought, "Why build slowly when you can moon faster?"

So he created $KURT on Base chain. Built for the degen hordes deep in the crypto trenches. Fueled by FOMO, memes, and mayhem.

Gas fees? Who cares. Kurt was all about volume, virality, and vaporizing charts.

Kurt will do whatever it takes to pump his bags to the moon.

$KURT is a meme coin launched on the Base chain but don't let the memes fool you. $KURT is the evil twin of $BURT on Kaspa, born in the darkest corners of the crypto trenches. Backed by a cult-like community of degens, $KURT is here to dominate the meme coin space with relentless energy, twisted humor, and a mission to build.

We’re not just here for green candles, we’re here to create a movement, disrupt the status quo, and carve our place in meme coin history. Join the rebellion. Join $KURT.